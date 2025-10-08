“Ho Chi Minh City Green Business” award to be held every three years

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has recently issued Decision No. 1981/QD-UBND on the promulgation of the regulation for selecting recipients of the "Ho Chi Minh City Green Business" title.

Many enterprises are awarded the 2024 Ho Chi Minh City Green Business Award. (Photo: SGGP)

This marks a significant revision aimed at further improving the legal framework for the award, which was originally initiated as a Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper initiative in 2006.

The revised regulation aims to honor enterprises that demonstrate strong compliance with environmental protection laws, actively pursue green production practices, and engage in the research and development of eco-friendly products. It also seeks to encourage the business community to enhance social responsibility, improve competitiveness, and promote international integration.

The selection process must ensure transparency, objectivity, fairness, and adherence to deadlines. Eligible participants include domestic enterprises and foreign-invested companies with legal status in Vietnam whose headquarters or legally operating branches are located in Ho Chi Minh City. Businesses must have been in continuous operation for at least 12 months (for newly established enterprises), voluntarily apply, and commit to maintaining green criteria throughout the validity period of the title.

A key update to the regulation is that the selection process will be held every three years, instead of annually as before. Enterprises awarded the title will retain their recognition for a three-year period, reinforcing the award’s credibility and long-term significance.

In addition, the evaluation criteria have been tightened and made more specific. Enterprises must comply with environmental laws, possess complete legal documentation and waste treatment systems, maintain effective business operations, fulfill tax and insurance obligations, adopt new technologies and renewable energy, and demonstrate social responsibility through environmental protection initiatives within their operations and the community.

The selection process consists of multiple consecutive steps, beginning with the receipt of applications and professional evaluation, followed by an independent scoring panel. The preliminary list of enterprises eligible for the title is then publicly announced through Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and other media outlets to solicit feedback before the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee officially issues the recognition decision and organizes the awarding ceremony.

Enterprises participating in the selection process have the right to voluntarily register, access a transparent set of criteria for self-assessment, undergo objective evaluation, and have the opportunity to adjust their production and business activities if standards are not initially met.

The responsibilities of the enterprises include submitting complete and truthful documentation, fulfilling tax, insurance, and environmental fee obligations, and cooperating by providing information upon request.

According to the organizers, enterprises recognized with the title will be honored in a formal ceremony and widely promoted through media channels. They will be permitted to use the “Green Business” logo on their products and services and given priority in participating in trade promotion, investment programs, and the development of green supply chains.

However, the award is limited to no more than 300 enterprises per selection cycle, underscoring its rigorous standards and prestigious value. Awardees must maintain their green commitments throughout the validity period of the title and are held accountable for the accuracy of their submitted information; any violations will result in revocation of the certification.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the new regulation not only enhances the prestige and value of the award but also serves as a crucial incentive to drive the city’s business community toward green production models, boosting competitiveness, fostering international integration, and contributing to the development of Ho Chi Minh City as a modern, civilized, and sustainable urban center.

By Ai Van—Translated by Kim Khanh