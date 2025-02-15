Ho Chi Minh City, Fukushima (Japan) have ample room for cooperation

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen met Kohata Hiroshi, Mayor of Fukushima City (Japan) on the afternoon of February 15.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and Kohata Hiroshi, Mayor of Fukushima City (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen gladly welcomed Mayor of Fukushima City Kohata Hiroshi and the delegation from the city on the occasion of their working trip to Ho Chi Minh City.

At the reception, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that the visit took place in the context of strong and deepening Vietnam-Japan relations, especially since the two countries upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world. Fukushima City has played a significant role in enhancing relations between the two nations in general and the two cities in particular.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also admitted and valued the strengths and potential of Fukushima City, therefore, he believed that Ho Chi Minh City and Fukushima have ample room for cooperation and future collaboration.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) presents a souvenir to the delegation from Fukushima City (Japan). (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Sharing Ho Chi Minh City’s economic and social development strategy, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen aspired that Ho Chi Minh City would boost cooperation with Fukushima in research, human resource training, infrastructure development, people-to-people diplomacy, technology transfer and clean energy investment.

These collaborations would contribute to actualizing the city’s goals of green and sustainable development.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief believed that with great potential for cooperation, Ho Chi Minh City and Fukushima would achieve new milestones in their partnership, fostering sustainable development in both cities and strengthening the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the coming time.

Delegates pose a commemorative photo. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Mayor of Fukushima City Kohata Hiroshi took the reception to extend thankfulness for Ho Chi Minh City's assistance during past natural disasters.

Mr. Kohata Hiroshi reaffirmed that relations between Vietnam and Japan, particularly with Ho Chi Minh City, are growing strongly through cooperation in tourism, education and investment.

With its rich experience in local development and strong capabilities, Fukushima is ready to assist Ho Chi Minh City in economic development, healthcare, education, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, sustainable economic growth, green initiatives, human resource training and aging population issues.

By Thanh Hang- Translated by Huyen Huong