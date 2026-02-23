Ho Chi Minh City welcomes 2.6 million students back after Tet

This morning, classrooms across Ho Chi Minh City came alive with festive lion dances, lucky red envelopes, and cultural performances as more than 2.6 million students returned to school following the Lunar New Year holiday.

Students of Nguyen Thi Dinh Primary School watch lion dance performances and cultural shows

At Hoang Van Thu Primary School in Tan Son Nhat Ward, after the flag-raising ceremony, the school organized a thematic session on "Propagating the 2016 Children's Law: Rights and Responsibilities of Children." Students who correctly answered the speaker's questions received lucky money for the new year.

In addition,Principal Nguyen Duc Anh Khoa of Hoang Van Thu Primary School handed out lucky money to staff and teachers, fostering a festive spirit and motivating them to begin the new school year with enthusiasm.

Schoolers of Hoang Van Thu Primary School receive lucky money

Pupils of Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School receive lucky money from their teacher

Similarly, Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School in Saigon Ward organized lion dance performances and cultural shows to create a cheerful atmosphere for students on their first day back to school after the long Tet holiday.

After watching the cultural performances, students participated in quizzes with prizes and received lucky red envelopes, filling the schoolyard with laughter.

At Nguyen Thi Dinh Primary School in Tan Thuan Ward, students interacted with and patted the lion dancers on the head, shaking hands with the Earth God amidst the sounds of drums and spring music, making the first day of school even more lively.

Students of Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School in Saigon Ward watch lion dance on the first day returning to the school after Tet holiday

At Van Don Secondary School located in Xom Chieu Ward, Principal Le Thi Thuy greeted every student by presenting them with lucky money in red envelopes for the new year. Ms. Le Thi Thuy stated that lucky money was funded from her own resources, intended for all students as a gesture of goodwill for a fortunate new year, motivating them to persist in their studies and maintain good behavior.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan