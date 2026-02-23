Vietnam participates in Asia-Pacific education exhibition for first time

The Vietnamese delegation, led by the Ministry of Education and Training, will officially inaugurate the Vietnam Education Exhibition at APAIE 2026 on February 23.

Vietnam will officially take part for the first time in the Asia-Pacific Association for International Education (APAIE) Conference and Exhibition, hosting a Vietnam Pavilion at the event.

The conference and exhibition will take place from February 23 to 27 in Hong Kong (China), expected to see about 2,500 delegates from more than 65 countries and territories.

First held in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, 30 years ago, the APAIE Conference and Exhibition is one of the four largest global events on international education, alongside the NAFSA Annual Conference and Expo (the US), the European Association for International Education (EAIE) Conference (Europe) and the Australian International Education Conference (AIEC).

Vietnam’s organisation of a national education exhibition at APAIE marks an important step in the international integration of the country’s education sector, particularly higher education.

Vietnam’s key message at the event is to present a dynamic higher education system that prioritises training quality, research development and deeper international integration.

Vietnamese higher education institutions participating in APAIE 2026 aim to expand international student recruitment and attract leading experts, lecturers, administrators and scientists to work in Vietnam; promote the quality of undergraduate and postgraduate education; strengthen academic exchange and cooperation in faculty and student mobility; enhance the global recognition and reputation of Vietnam’s higher education brand; explore research collaboration and international publication opportunities; and attract international partners and resources for investment and development in education in Vietnam.

The Vietnam Education Exhibition at APAIE 2026 will feature 17 representative higher education institutions and education organisations, thus showing the diversity and strengths of Vietnam’s education system.

Major and key universities participating include Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, known for its multidisciplinary training, fundamental research and technology transfer, and the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH), recognised for strengths in economics, finance and sustainable development.

Institutions in the engineering and technology group include Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology under Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology and Education, Hanoi University of Mining and Geology, and Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH).

International and joint-model universities include RMIT Vietnam, VinUniversity (VinUni), Fulbright University Vietnam, Vietnam Japan University under Vietnam National University Hanoi, Vietnamese-German University, the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), and the University of Science and Technology of Hanoi (USTH).

Other participating institutions include the Academy of Finance, Phenikaa University, Ho Chi Minh City University of Education and Van Lang University.

During the event, the Vietnamese delegation will take part in conference sessions, present policies on attracting investment in education and hold bilateral meetings with international partners.

Vietnam has a population of more than 100 million people, with more than 25 million potential learners. Its young demographic structure and rapidly expanding middle class are driving growing demand for high-quality education, particularly at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Vietnam is not only a country with a large number of students studying in developed countries, but is also gradually emerging a destination for international students because of its competitive tuition costs and education quality regnised in global university rankings such as QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) and THE (Times Higher Education).

Vietnamplus