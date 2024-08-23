413 new classrooms prepared for new school year 2024-2025 in HCMC

Eighteen projects providing 413 new classrooms will come into operation on the opening ceremony of the new school year, September 5, to meet the learning needs of students which have steadily increased due to population growth in HCMC.

Overview of the press conference

According to a representative from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, in the 2024 – 2025 academic year, the number of students will highly increase in high schools. Ho Chi Minh City has been ensuring that all students have a place to study.

Speaking at a press conference, organized by the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in collaboration with the Municipal Department of Information and Communications on August 23, the representative said that to prepare for the new school year, Ho Chi Minh City is expected to put 23 projects with 476 new classrooms into use.

Of these, 18 projects with 413 new classrooms will come into operation on the opening ceremony of the new school year, September 5. The remaining of five projects with 63 new classrooms will be used from September 6 until the end of December 2024.

At the press conference, the Municipal Department of Culture and Sports informed activities to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 –2024), the 79th anniversary of the Saigon uprising to seize power (August 25, 1945-2024) and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 -2024).

On these anniversaries, in addition to exhibitions and incense and flowers-offering ceremonies to President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang, Ho Chi Minh City will host various cultural, artistic and sports activities. Of these, there will be an art performance on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street at 7:00 p.m. on September 2; fireworks displays simultaneously taking place from 9:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on September 2 at the Saigon River Tunnel in Thu Duc City and Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11.

Additionally, a street light art decoration program, Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Fair, an exhibition about President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in the city will be organized during the occasion.

Ho Chi Minh City will put 18 projects with 413 new classrooms into operation on the opening ceremony of the new school year, September 5.

By Dong Son- Translated by Huyen Huong