Ho Chi Minh City expands green business awards to boost sustainable growth

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued new regulations for selecting recipients of the ‘Ho Chi Minh City Green Enterprise 2025’ award, assigning Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Association(HUBA) to organize the implementation.

Under the revised framework, the program will expand to recognize up to 300 enterprises which are three times more than before. Eligible participants now include not only domestic enterprises but also legally operating foreign-invested businesses within the city. This expansion reflects Ho Chi Minh City’s forward-looking vision for integration and its strong commitment to sustainable development, as it strives toward a green economy, circular economy, and Net Zero 2050 goal.

The evaluation criteria have been refined and divided into two categories such as manufacturing enterprises, and those in commerce, services, and real estate. Beyond compliance with environmental protection laws, businesses must demonstrate efforts in digital transformation, technological innovation, renewable energy use, material recycling, and ESG-based social responsibility. Notably, the award’s recognition period has been extended from one year to three years, enabling enterprises to sustain and enhance their green business models more effectively.

According to HUBA Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, the ‘Green Enterprise’ title is not only a recognition but also a commitment by enterprises to the community. The expanded scope and enhanced criteria this year will inspire more businesses to join the green transformation journey promoting an economy that harmonizes efficiency with social responsibility.

Enterprises awarded the title will be formally honored, permitted to use the ‘Green Enterprise’ title logo on their products and packaging, and prioritized to participate in trade promotion, investment, and green supply chain development programs jointly organized by the municipal People's Committee, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Association. The list of recognized enterprises will be published in SGGP Newspaper, on HUBA's information portal, and through partner media channels, contributing to the widespread recognition of the green brand image within the community.

According to Deputy Editor-in-Chief Pham Van Truong of SGGP Newspaper, the ‘Green Enterprise’ title was initiated by SGGP Newspaper in 2006, initially as a media initiative to encourage enterprises to act for the environment. By 2023, the program was revamped with the companionship of HUBA and the chairing role of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, carrying a greater mission: to accompany enterprises in building a sustainable living environment for the community. Stemming from the reality of environmental pollution and seriously affected public health, the program encourages enterprises to proactively greenify their production processes, reduce carbon emissions, optimize resources, develop the circular economy, and incorporate social responsibility into every product.

The SGGP Deputy Editor-in-Chief said that the ‘Green Enterprise’ title today is not only an honor but also a commitment that economic development must go hand-in-hand with protecting human health and the green planet. He emphasized that enterprises which strictly comply with environmental regulations will no longer be disadvantaged compared to those only pursuing short-term profits. This title affirms genuine value and steers the market toward a more sustainable path.

From an encouraging initiative, the ‘Green Enterprise’ title has now become a powerful, widespread movement, attracting hundreds of enterprises to participate in each cycle. More than just recognition, it is also a journey to create a sustainable future where every green firm is a core element contributing to building a dynamic, modern, and livable Ho Chi Minh City.

