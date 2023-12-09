Ho Chi Minh City expands cooperation with US semiconductor partners

Ho Chi Minh City desired to continue to expand cooperation with US semiconductor partners in the upcoming time, said Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan receives President and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association John Neuffer along with leading tech giants Intel, Synopsys, Ampere Computing, Marvell. (Photo: VNA)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan yesterday had a working session with President and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) John Neuffer along with leaders from tech giants including Intel, Synopsys, Ampere Computing, Marvell.

At the reception, the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee said that the visit of Mr. John Neuffer and the businesses mentioned above would be likely to open up great prospects for cooperation, investment and development of the semiconductor chip industry for Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

Mr. Hoan introduced the strengths and potential of Ho Chi Minh City and he affirmed that HCMC is willing to create cooperation opportunities with US semiconductor partners in four terms of traffic connectivity strategy, infrastructure completion, flexible incentive policy, high-quality human resources to lure US investors in particular and foreign investors in general.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City is ready to cooperate with foreign investors, including US investors in terms of infrastructure and technology infrastructure, soft infrastructure, human resources and an ecosystem of technology businesses.

President and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association John Neuffer (C) at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

Previously, Mr. John Neuffer had a working session with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 7 about promoting cooperation with Vietnam in the semiconductor industry, especially the goal of balancing the supply chains of chips and semiconductor products.

Vietnam plays an important position in testing and support in the final steps. Members of the Semiconductor Industry Association have been investing in the field mentioned above in Vietnam and in the upcoming time, there will be more and more investors to do business in the country, added Mr. John Neuffer.

By Viet Anh, Ba Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong