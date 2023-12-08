SIA President highly appreciates SHTP’s investment environment

The President and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and SIA members highly appreciated the investment environment in Ho Chi Minh City-located Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) while visiting the park.

Director of SHTP’s Management Board Nguyen Anh Thi today met President and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association John Neuffer and members of the association who paid a visit to the SHTP to understand more about the special park’s operation.

At the meeting, Associate Professor Nguyen Anh Thi introduced SHTP to the SIA President as well as took the president and members to the Intel Vietnam factory, the Electronics and Semiconductor Center (ESC) - is a cooperation model between SHTP Training Center and Sun Edu International Education Joint Stock Company (SunEdu).

While touring at ESC, the SIA members also visited the IC design training class on the EDA software tool platform of Synopsys and Cadence. President John Neuffer highly appreciated this training model saying that it is extremely important in developing the field of semiconductor chips; moreover, according to him, the training will facilitate investment attraction into the park.

The SHTP Management Board has shown that this is the best environment for the semiconductor chip industry, such as inter-regional traffic connections, complete infrastructure, flexible and preferential policies for investment, and available high-quality human resources and a developed industry ecosystem. The park is the top choice location for IC companies to establish research centers, IC design, and build chip packaging and testing factories which SIA members all agreed.

After the visit to get a better understanding of SHTP's activities, President and CEO John Neuffer and SIA members highly appreciated the investment environment as well as the advantages of SHTP. They said that there are potential prospects for cooperation and investment in industry development of Semiconductor microchips for Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City specifically, in which SHTP plays a pioneering role.

By Ba Tan – Translated By Anh Quan