Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City directs construction permit procedure streamlining

SGGP

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong yesterday signed an official letter addressed to relevant departments, People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City.

The document conveyed directives from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee regarding the implementation of Prime Minister's Directive No. 78, dated May 29.

The Acting Director of the Department of Construction has been assigned to preside over and coordinate with the Department of Internal Affairs, Department of Justice, Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Department of Science and Technology, and the People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City to urgently report and propose feasible, breakthrough solutions to implement the Prime Minister's Directive No. 78.

Illustrative photo

Accordingly, they are tasked with reviewing all administrative procedures under the management of the Department of Construction to unify a plan for reducing and simplifying construction-related administrative procedures under the authority of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee that are no longer appropriate or necessary.

This effort aims to create the most favorable conditions for residents and businesses to submit their recommendations to the Ministry of Construction for consideration within its jurisdiction. The deadline for completing the above tasks is set for before June 10.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong

streamlining construction permit procedures Prime Minister's Directive No. 78 construction-related administrative procedures

