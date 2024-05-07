Ho Chi Minh City determined to develop more than 652 km of roads annually

HCMC aims to develop more than 652 km of roads, 212 km of railways, BRT, and more than 365 km of inland waterways every year to achieve the goal of socio-economic development in the coming time.

According to an announcement released this afternoon by the Office of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, HCMC authorities have approved projects to develop infrastructure systems.

A total of 18 large bridge projects, 51 big traffic intersections, and 13 static traffic projects will be carried out citywide. Ho Chi Minh City will also implement seven projects under the smart urban program and invest in complete highways and national highways connecting Ho Chi Minh City with provinces in the Southern key economic region according to the approved planning.

The ratio of traffic land to urban construction land by 2030 is estimated to reach 17.8 percent. Particularly, from 2021 to 2025, the southern metropolis needs about VND553,500 billion including VND181,300 billion from the budget capital for the development of the transport infrastructure system.

Specifically, the city will invest in Ho Chi Minh City - Moc Bai Expressway, the Ring Road 2 and 3, the National Highway 1, the National Highway 2, the National Highway 50, the National Highway 13 and traffic works such as Thu Thiem 3 bridge, Thu Thiem 4 bridge, Can Gio bridge, Binh Quoi bridge, and Binh Tien bridge.

The city also strives to complete and put into operation urban railway line No. 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien line) as well as deploy the construction of the urban railway line No. 2 (Ben Thanh - Tham Luong line) and line No. 5 phase 1 (Bay Hien intersection - Saigon bridge), the light railway from Thu Thiem to Long Thanh International Airport.

Simultaneously, the city will construct and complete main and radial roads such as the North-South expressway axis (section from Nguyen Van Linh - Ba Chiem bridge), the road connecting Tran Quoc Hoan Street - Cong Hoa Street and the cross-section of the Ring Road 2 (Vo Chi Cong street) from Phu My bridge to Nguyen Duy Trinh – the Ring Road 2 intersection.

In addition, regional connection projects such as Cat Lai Bridge, the road connecting Ho Chi Minh City - Long An - Tien Giang, and extended Vo Van Kiet Street will be implemented while Nguyen Van Bua Street and the Lon Bridge will be built.

By Quoc Hung – Translated By Anh Quan