Ho Chi Minh City delivers aid to flood-affected locals in Thai Nguyen Province

The delegation from the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee and the press and publishing sectors of the city had a working session to exchange experiences with Thai Nguyen Province on November 13.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thai Nguyen Province, Bui Van Luong, said that the province’s socio-economic situation in 2025 has overcome numerous challenges, achieving positive results. The province’s economic growth rate (GRDP) is estimated at 8.5 percent, while industrial output has surpassed VND1 quadrillion (US$37.8 billion).

The province ranks among the top five in the country in terms of export turnover, reaching nearly US$30 billion, with budget revenues exceeding VND26 trillion (US$986 million). Notably, the province has completed 6,953 houses for low-income households, contributing significantly to social welfare and stability.

Storm Matmo has severely affected the province this year. Extended periods of heavy rainfall resulted in flooding in 54 communes and wards, affecting approximately 200,000 households and causing estimated damages exceeding VND12.2 trillion (US$463 million). Authorities across the province are mobilizing all resources to address the aftermath and restore normal living conditions for residents as quickly as possible.

On behalf of the Thai Nguyen Provincial Party Committee, Mr. Bui Van Luong expressed gratitude to the visiting delegation for their special attention to the people of the province, particularly families in difficult circumstances, policy-beneficiary households, and those severely affected by the storm. He also called for strengthened exchanges and cooperation between the two localities across multiple sectors.

On behalf of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Thai Nguyen Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Commission Do Thi Minh Hoa expressed the hope for continued attention, coordination, and cooperation in the fields of propaganda and mass mobilization in particular, and in overall development between the two localities.

Speaking at the meeting, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc sincerely thanked the leaders and people of Thai Nguyen Province for their warm and heartfelt welcome. He said that the delegation from Ho Chi Minh City came to Thai Nguyen with respect and a spirit of solidarity, hoping to help ease some of the hardships and losses that the people have endured due to natural disasters and storms.

Recalling the period when Ho Chi Minh City was combating the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr. Duong Anh Duc expressed deep gratitude for the solidarity shown by the entire country, including timely support from Thai Nguyen Province.

Regarding Ho Chi Minh City’s development achievements, he stated that in 2025, the city’s total budget revenue is expected to exceed VND750 trillion (US$28.5 billion), accounting for approximately 33 percent of the nation’s total budget revenue, with per capita income reaching US$8,500.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc emphasized that these results were achieved not only through the efforts of Ho Chi Minh City but also thanks to the companionship and support of other localities.

He also expressed the desire of Ho Chi Minh City to expand its relationship with Thai Nguyen Province, a region rich in revolutionary tradition, with significant development potential and specialty products beloved by the people of Ho Chi Minh City.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation presented 500 national flags to Thai Nguyen Province, symbolizing national pride, unity, and the close bond between the North and the South. The delegation also delivered gifts to policy-beneficiary households, disadvantaged families, and students, as well as those severely affected by storm Matmo.

By Thu Hoai, Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh