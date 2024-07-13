Ho Chi Minh City celebrates French National Day

A celebration marking the 235th anniversary of French National Day (July 14, 1789-2024) took place at French Residence in Ho Chi Minh City on July 12 dusk.

French Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan at the ceremony (Photo: Consulate General of France in Ho Chi Minh City)

Attending and speaking at the French National Day celebration, French Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser stated that France has been boosting exchange activities with Vietnam across all fields, particularly in the sectors of economy and trade.



France is currently the second largest investor from the European Union (EU) in Vietnam. On the other hand, France also expected to attract more Vietnamese investors.

According to Ms. Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser, the economic, educational, scientific research and cultural sectors have become prioritized foundations for France-Vietnam cooperation. Nearly 6,000 Vietnamese students are currently studying in France, including approximately 100 students that were received scholarships from the French government. This year, Vietnam continues to rank third in terms of the number of students receiving French university scholarships.

At the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized that after more than half a century since establishing diplomatic relations and over a decade since lifting to a Strategic Partnership, cooperation relations between Vietnam and France has been developing well in many fields.

Ho Chi Minh City has always been one of the proactive localities in promoting cooperation with France. Bilateral trade turnover between France and Ho Chi Minh City reached nearly US$750 million in 2023. Currently, there are 40 French business representative offices in the city and many French investment projects are being effectively implemented in HCMC.

With positive results, the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee expressed his expectation that Ho Chi Minh City would become an attractive destination for French investors and the cooperation ties between the two sides would be developed further.

By Do Van- Translated by Huyen Huong