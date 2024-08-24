Ho Chi Minh City cares for poor pupils, students ahead of new academic year

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City this morning gave the Nguyen Huu Tho Scholarship and financial support to students and ethnic minority children with difficult circumstances in the 2024-2025 academic year.

Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan offers financial support to students and ethnic minority children with difficult circumstances in the 2024-2025 academic year.

At the ceremony held this morning to award the scholarship, the organizing board awarded 2,320 scholarships worth over VND5 billion (US$200,000) to poor students and ethnic minority students in various districts and communes in Ho Chi Minh City, including Districts 4, 6, 8, Phu Nhuan and the districts of Nha Be, Binh Chanh, Cu Chi and Can Gio.

On the occasion, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City granted 36 scholarships worth VND5 million (US$200) each to outstanding students with difficult circumstances.

Besides, the Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper also awarded 100 scholarships worth VND2 million (US$80) each to ethnic minority students with difficulties.

Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan speaks at the ceremony.

Attending and speaking at the awarding ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan said that the program was among meaningful social welfare activities celebrating the 12th Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2024-2029 term.

Deputy Chairman Tuan also expressed that the financial support would be motivation and encouragement for disadvantaged pupils citywide ahead of the new school year.

In the 2023-2024 academic year, the Vietnam Fatherland Front system at various levels awarded nearly 19,000 scholarships totaling VND38.4 billion (US$1.5 million), 640 bicycles and other means of transportation with a total amount of more than VND800 million (US$32,030) and over 2,500 scholarships to pupils and students in primary, secondary and high schools, universities and colleges.

As for the 2024-2025 academic year, the Ho Chi Minh City’s Fund for the Poor is expected to award over 16,000 scholarships with a total budget of over VND31.6 billion (US$1.3 million). The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City is the fundraising unit for the city's Fund for the Poor.

Some photos captured at the ceremony:

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong