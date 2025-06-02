Ho Chi Minh City, Canada’s Alberta see much cooperation potential

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan (R), receives Mr. R.J. Sigurdson, Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation in Alberta Province, Canada, on June 2. (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, Vice Chairman of the city Vo Van Hoan highly appreciated the growing partnership between Ho Chi Minh City and Canadian localities that has been continuously strengthened and expanded across multiple sectors.

According to Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan, the city is set to merge with the neighboring provinces of Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, expanding its total area from 2,095 square kilometers to over 7,000 square kilometers. The population is expected to grow from 9.5 million to approximately 15 million.

In addition to the difficulties and challenges, Ho Chi Minh City also has many advantages with ample space for the development of urban areas, industry, logistics, and seaports. These conditions provide a solid foundation for enhancing regional connectivity and deepening international integration.

Ho Chi Minh City will be developed into a special multi-centered metropolis, with Bien Hoa, Di An, and Vung Tau emerging as development hubs. This transformation offers favorable conditions to strengthen cooperation with international partners, including those from Canada, in key sectors such as finance, high technology, green industry, logistics, education, and innovation, he noted.

Regarding cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the province of Alberta, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan said that the potential for cooperation between the two sides is still very large, particularly in areas such as labor, wood processing, and agri-food industries. He suggested that both sides should work to expand trade and investment cooperation through exhibitions and trade fairs, providing businesses with concrete opportunities to connect, explore partnerships, and promote collaboration.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and the delegation from Alberta, Canada pose for a photo. (Photo: SGGP)

Minister R.J. Sigurdson introduced Alberta’s strong potential for cooperation, particularly in the area of sustainable and environmentally friendly agriculture, such as timber, high-quality beef raised in favorable natural conditions, and advanced genetic development for cattle using high technology. In addition to its agricultural capabilities, Alberta is also well known for its advantages in the energy and oil and gas sectors.

Minister R.J. Sigurdson also agreed on the need to establish direct cargo transportation routes, aiming to create a more streamlined and efficient trade corridor between the two sides. During his visit to Vietnam, the Minister emphasized his commitment to enhancing connections and promoting Ho Chi Minh City’s investment and cooperation environment to Canadian businesses. He hoped that the two sides would engage in regular, in-depth dialogues, exchange information on potential areas of collaboration, and strengthen trade relations between businesses in both localities.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh