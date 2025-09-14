Ho Chi Minh City calls for acceleration of social housing projects

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued an official statement conveying the conclusions of Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong at a meeting on social housing.

An urban area in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Recently, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, held a working session with various departments, ward-level People’s Committees, and investors of housing projects concerning social housing. After hearing reports and feedback from the Department of Construction and other participating agencies, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong issued conclusions and directives related to the progress of these projects.

Specifically, regarding phase 2 of the CC2 Apartment Project within the Ecotown Phu My Residential Area in Phu My Ward, the Department of Finance has been assigned to review and continue to inherit the entire legal dossier submitted by the investor. The department is tasked to compare legal regulations to promptly advise, report, and propose solutions concerning the adjustment of the project’s implementation timeline.

Regarding the Khai Vy mixed residential and commercial project in Phu Thuan Ward, developed by Khai Vy Group, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, urged the developer to accelerate the groundbreaking process. He emphasized the need for the project to complete all necessary procedures promptly, aiming to secure approval for commencement by October.

Regarding the Hoang Nam social housing project located on Le Co Street, An Lac Ward, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, requested the developer to complete all necessary procedures and submit the overall site planning approval dossier to the An Lac Ward People’s Committee for review and approval by September 15.

Simultaneously, the developer is urged to expedite other related procedures, such as environmental impact assessments and land allocation, aiming for the project to meet the conditions for commencement by December 2025. The Department of Agriculture and Environment and the An Lac Ward People’s Committee have been assigned to review and approve the developer’s submissions promptly in accordance with regulations.

Regarding social housing in Long Phuoc Ward developed by Green City Development Joint Stock Company, the National Assembly has recently enacted Resolution No. 201/2025, which pilots certain special mechanisms and policies for social housing development. At the same time, the 1:2000-scale subdivision planning project for Long Phuoc Ward has been approved by the former Thu Duc City People’s Committee.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, has instructed the Department of Construction to take the lead and coordinate with relevant agencies, units, and investors to thoroughly review all necessary tasks, prioritize key actions, and develop a detailed plan to ensure the timely completion and handover of projects for use.

Additionally, the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the leadership of the Department of Finance, Department of Construction, Department of Agriculture and Environment, and the Long Phuoc Ward People’s Committee to review and conclusively address all matters within their jurisdiction. They are also instructed to guide the investors in proactively coordinating and preparing relevant documents related to investment policies, land allocation, and construction permits, ensuring readiness to process approvals once all conditions are met.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh