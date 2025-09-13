HCMC assigns technical infrastructure management to communes

Commune-level People’s Committees will be responsible for management of small-scale and localized facilities.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on September 12 conveyed the municipal People’s Committee Chairman’s instructions on the principles and criteria for decentralizing the management of technical infrastructure.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee approved the proposal of the municipal Department of Construction, establishing guidelines for the integrated management of technical infrastructure and road traffic infrastructure.

Specifically, commune-level People’s Committees will be responsible for management of small-scale and localized facilities, including rainwater drainage systems within a commune’s boundaries; level-4 regulating reservoirs; drainage canals and ditches without inter-commune connection; localized wastewater drainage systems for residential communities; public gardens of less than one hectare and parks within residential areas; and privately operated lighting systems.

Meanwhile, large-scale projects with inter-regional scope or technical complexity, comprising major public parks, citywide street tree systems, urban lighting networks, and special-grade facilities, will be managed by specialized units under the Department of Construction.

For special zones and island communes, local People’s Committees will assume full responsibility for managing technical infrastructure systems.

The municipal People’s Committee has also tasked the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction with coordinating with the municipal Department of Justice to review document procedures and provide guidance for implementation to ensure compliance with legal regulations.

This decentralization policy is expected to clarify responsibilities across different levels of authority, enhance the effectiveness of technical infrastructure management and operation, and ensure greater consistency in administration as Ho Chi Minh City transitions to a two-tier local government model.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong