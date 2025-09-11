Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City launches household hazardous waste collection week

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City is kicking off its 'Household Hazardous Waste Collection Week' to encourage residents to properly dispose of hazardous materials.

The directive was signed by Deputy Chairman Bui Minh Thanh of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee conveying instructions from the City Chairman.

The program aims to raise public awareness and guide residents on how to properly separate and dispose of household hazardous waste at designated locations. The City Chairman has assigned people's committees in communes to develop and implement these plans, funded by the city's Environmental Pollution Reduction Program for the 2020-2030 period.

The city will also maintain and expand hazardous waste collection points across wards and communes to increase the volume and types of waste that are properly sorted, collected, and treated.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment is responsible for monitoring and guiding people's committees in communes to ensure the program's effectiveness. They will also study and propose solutions for implementation in wards, communes, and special administrative zones.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan

hazardous waste collection household hazardous waste Environmental Pollution Reduction Program

