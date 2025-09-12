Mr. Tran Luu Quang appointed as Head of Anti-Corruption Steering Committee

The Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has just issued a decision to consolidate and supplement the personnel of the Municipal Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena.

According to the decision of the Standing Commission for the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, has been appointed as Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena.

The decision also designates the following members of the Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee as members of the Steering Committee: Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Pham Thanh Kien, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

After personnel consolidation, the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena consists of one head, four deputy heads and 11 members.

Ms. Nguyen Thi My Hang, Member of the Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Internal Affairs Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, serves as Standing Deputy Head of the Steering Committee.

Ms. Nguyen Thi My Hang, Standing Deputy Head of the Steering Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The deputy heads of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena include Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Member of the Standing Commision of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Vo Van Dung, Member of the Standing Commission of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; and Lieutenant General Mai Hoang, Member of the Standing Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department.

By Van Minh-Translated by Huyen Huong