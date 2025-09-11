HCMC Federation of Labor launches fundraising campaign to support Cuban people

The Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor has launched a campaign to promote awareness and mobilize trade union members, workers, public servants, and laborers across the city to actively support the Cuban people in overcoming current hardships.

At the inauguration ceremony of the mural commemorating 65 Years of Vietnam–Cuba Diplomatic Relations in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, trade unions at all levels will intensify communication efforts to widely promote the deep-rooted tradition of solidarity and the special friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, a relationship founded by President Ho Chi Minh and Leader Fidel Castro and carefully nurtured over generations by the leaders and people of the two nations.

In addition, union members and workers are encouraged to make meaningful contributions as an expression of the Vietnamese people’s enduring solidarity and heartfelt support for the Cuban people. The campaign is being implemented by the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, in coordination with grassroots political and social activities, ensuring that it is practical, impactful, and cost-effective.

All contributions should be sent to the Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society via bank transfer to account No. 2022 at Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBBank) with transfer description “CUBA.”

Cash donations can be made directly at the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society at No. 201 on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, Cau Ong Lanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The donation campaign will run until October 16, 2025.

By Phuong Nam—Translated by Kim Khanh