HCMC commemorates 76th National Day of People’s Republic of China

The Consulate General of China in Ho Chi Minh City last night hosted a reception to mark the 76th Anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China (October 1, 1949 – October 1, 2025).

The event was graced by the presence of Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha, along with leaders from various southern provinces and cities.

In his remarks, Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City Tang Li said that China continues to maintain its position as Vietnam’s largest trading partner, with its investment in Vietnam continuously reaching new record highs.

Between January and July 2025, bilateral trade between China and Vietnam surpassed US$161 billion, marking an 11.2 percent increase over the same period in 2024.

During this time, China’s investment in Vietnam totaled US$3.726 billion, making China the leading source of foreign investment in the country.

Key connectivity projects, including railways, expressways and border-gate infrastructure, are advancing positively, with ever-higher levels of technological integration and environmentally friendly, sustainable practices.

Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City Tang Li speaks at the reception celebrating the 76th National Day of the People’s Republic of China. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Bilateral cooperation continues to deepen in the direction of high-quality development, while people-to-people exchanges between the two countries remain close and vibrant.

In the first eight months of 2025, China was the largest source of international visitors to Vietnam, with more than 3.5 million arrivals, accounting for 25.4 percent of the country’s total international tourist arrivals.

According to Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City Tang Li, although he has recently assumed his mission less than three months, he has already undertaken extensive engagements and built broad consensus with numerous leaders of the Party Committees and authorities of Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho City and other southern provinces of Vietnam; engaged closely with Chinese and Vietnamese enterprises, the media and universities in Southern Vietnam; and explored more opportunities for cooperation.

Consul General Tang Li affirmed that the Chinese Consulate General desired to strengthen cooperation with provinces and cities in Southern Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, with a view to contributing to the prosperity and development of the localities.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha delivers a speech at the reception celebrating the 76th National Day of the People’s Republic of China. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Speaking at the reception, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha highly appreciated China’s remarkable achievements over the past 76 years. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people have made extraordinary progress admired by the world.

In particular, the accomplishments during 47 years of reform and opening-up have profoundly transformed China, elevating the country into one of the world’s leading economies, improving people’s livelihoods, and enhancing its growing role and stature on the international stage.

Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha noted that Ho Chi Minh City has established relations of friendship and cooperation with eight localities in China.

Based on the foundations of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership along with the China-Vietnam community with a shared future, Ho Chi Minh City consistently attaches great importance and actively promotes the expansion of friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation with Chinese localities.

China currently ranks 16th among countries and territories investing in Ho Chi Minh City. The city’s total trade volume with China reached US$24.4 billion in 2024, and reached US$11.78 billion in the first half of the year.

Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha expressed appreciation for the close and effective cooperation of the Consul General and the staff of the General Consulate of China in Ho Chi Minh City in fostering bilateral relations.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha and Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City Tang Li at the event (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Besides, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee expressed confidence that, following the city’s administrative expansion, the city will continue to remain one of the top destinations of interest for numerous Chinese investors and the cooperation between the two sides shall be further strengthened, particularly in strategic areas such as infrastructure, smart cities, innovation, digital transformation, and green transition.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong