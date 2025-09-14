Angola, Mozambique ready to strengthen ties with Ho Chi Minh City

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Vo Van Minh, received a delegation of leaders and managers from the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) and the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) on September 13.

The Angolan delegation was led by Mariana de Lurdes Lisboa Filipe, Member of the Politburo and deputy head of the Discipline, Ethics, and Audit Commission of the MPLA.

The Mozambican delegation was headed by Celmira Pena de Silva, Central Committee Member and Secretary of the FRELIMO Central Committee in charge of training and cadres.

At the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Vo Van Minh, affirmed that Vietnam, Angola, and Mozambique share a longstanding relationship of solidarity, friendship, and traditional cooperation, which has been inherited, nurtured, and continuously developed by successive generations of leaders. He emphasized that the Communist Party of Vietnam always values and seeks to expand cooperation with the MPLA and FRELIMO parties.

Providing an overview of the socio-economic situation in Ho Chi Minh City, he stated that the city is ready to serve as a bridge connecting provinces in Angola and Mozambique, thereby contributing to the promotion of diplomatic relations with the two countries.

Member of the Politburo and deputy head of the Discipline, Ethics, and Audit Commission of the MPLA, Mariana de Lurdes Lisboa Filipe expressed her honor in participating in the practical research, survey, and thematic exchange program organized by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics for the leadership and management cadres of the MPLA and FRELIMO parties. She expressed confidence that, based on the research outcomes, MPLA members involved in the program will accumulate valuable experience, thereby contributing effectively to addressing the challenges currently facing Angola’s development and nation-building process.

Expressing high appreciation for Vietnam’s development in general and Ho Chi Minh City’s progress in particular after nearly 40 years of economic renovation, poverty reduction, and improved living standards, Ms. Mariana de Lurdes Lisboa Filipe stated that this working visit is an opportunity to exchange and learn from Ho Chi Minh City’s development experiences.

She affirmed her commitment to convey the knowledge and experiences gained during the visit and to creatively apply them in practice, tailored to Angola’s conditions, in order to overcome challenges and pursue sustainable development goals.

On behalf of Mozambique, Ms. Celmira Pena de Silva expressed her deep gratitude for the warm reception extended to the delegations of the MPLA and FRELIMO parties. She noted that this visit marks a significant milestone in the development of relations between the two parties and states, as well as in the partnership with Ho Chi Minh City.

Introducing the FRELIMO Party, she stated that the current priority is to implement programs aimed at lifting people out of poverty and developing infrastructure, particularly in the areas of road and bridge construction. She expressed her desire to learn from Ho Chi Minh City’s experience in managing and governing economic, political, and social development initiatives.

Also during the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the structure and working agendas of the ruling parties, foreign affairs activities, and strategic directions for innovation, digital economy, and private sector development. Discussions also covered waste management, agricultural development, and the organization and administration of Ho Chi Minh City’s two-tier local government following its merger with the provinces of Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

By Thanh Hang—Translated by Kim Khanh