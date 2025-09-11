HCMC accelerates compensation, land clearance, public investment in Binh Duong

The Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee has directed Binh Duong Land Development Center, its affiliated branches to coordinate closely with local authorities to urgently complete land clearance, compensation procedures before September.

36 wards and communes in Binh Duong are urged to complete compensation and land clearance by September. (Photo: SGGP)

In particular, the Ben Cat Branch has been instructed to finalize the handover of the site for the Cau Do 2 Interchange project to the contractor no later than September 15.

On the afternoon of September 11, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued a statement detailing the conclusions of Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh during a meeting on the progress of land compensation and clearance, supply of construction materials for key projects, and the status of public investment disbursement in the Binh Duong area, covering 36 communes and wards.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has requested leaders of the 36 communes and wards in the Binh Duong area to bear direct responsibility to the City Party Committee and People’s Committee for any delays that affect the progress of key project constructions.

Regarding the relocation of electrical infrastructure and fiber-optic cables, the Department of Industry and Trade must work closely with Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) and other relevant units to resolve the issue promptly, ensuring it does not impact the timeline for site handover.

Ho Chi Minh City aims to substantially complete land clearance for key projects by September 30, facilitating the disbursement of public investment funds. Units that finish ahead of schedule and exceed targets will be rewarded, while those causing delays will face accountability measures.

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has urged all relevant agencies and localities to mobilize the full strength of the political system, maintain focused efforts, proactively resolve difficulties, and strive to complete their assigned tasks on schedule.

