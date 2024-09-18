Ho Chi Minh City appoints new SAMCO leader

HCMC yesterday appointed a new General Director for SAMCO, a key transportation engineering company, with the aim of contributing to the development of the city's transportation sector.

Chairman Phan Van Mai is delivering the appointment decision to General Director Kieu Nam Thanh (Photo: SGGP)



Accordingly, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People’s Committee presided over a ceremony to announce the appointment of Kieu Nam Thanh, Head of the Party Committee’s Organizational Board and Full-time Member of the Board of Members of Saigon Transportation Mechanical Corporation (SAMCO), to the position of Part-Time Member of the Board of Members and concurrently General Director of SAMCO.

Born in 1974 in Ho Chi Minh City, General Director Kieu Nam Thanh holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Accounting and a postgraduate degree in Political Theory.

Delivering the assignment speech, Chairman Phan Van Mai extended his congratulations to Mr. Thanh on his appointment to this new role. According to the Chairman, this key leadership reshuffle will provide SAMCO with the impetus for future growth.

Chairman Phan Van Mai expressed his hope that Mr. Thanh, in collaboration with the Board of Members and the company's leadership, will formulate a strategic development roadmap, including a corporate restructuring plan.

Moreover, he urged Mr. Thanh and the entire SAMCO team to strive to position the company as a leading enterprise in mechanical engineering and a pivotal force in driving the development of HCMC’s transportation sector.

"I am deeply honored to take on this new role," said Kieu Nam Thanh, the newly appointed General Director of SAMCO. "I am committed to working tirelessly to fulfill my responsibilities and to lead our team in achieving the goals set by the city’s leadership."

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam