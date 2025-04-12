Ho Chi Minh City always leads in foreign affairs: Vice Chairman

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City has been one of the country’s most dynamic and creative localities, always taking the lead in foreign affairs.

At the scientific seminar

He was speaking at a scientific seminar titled “Ho Chi Minh City – 50 years of implementing Vietnam’s external policy” was opened on April 11.

The event is part of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025), heading to the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) and the founding of the diplomatic sector.

According tot the Vice Chairman, over the past 50 years of implementing Vietnam’s foreign policy, the city has established friendly and cooperative relations with 58 international localities and has become an active member of many international organizations.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan affirmed that the city’s socioeconomic achievements in recent years are closely linked to its proactive and strategic approach to foreign relations from high-level orientation to practical activities.

Foreign affairs have increasingly become a key pillar in socio-economic development, helping to lift the position of Ho Chi Minh City as an international hub of exchange, connection center of knowledge, technology, investment and culture.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong