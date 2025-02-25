The HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) is adjusting the national land use plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050 in accordance with the direction from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Ho Chi Minh City adjusts plan for urban railway system until 2050. (Photo: SGGP)

That was revealed by Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), Phan Cong Bang.

According to MAUR, in addition to the urban railway lines that have been planned under Decision No. 568/QĐ-TTg by the Prime Minister, the unit is working with relevant agencies to develop a plan to adjust and supplement the metro system planning according to Project 49.

Specifically, the new metro lines include Ben Thanh – An Ha, Cu Chi- National Road 22 (Phan Van Khai Street) – An Suong – Ben Thanh – Thu Thiem, Hiep Phuoc – Binh Trieu- Cong Hoa intersection – Tan Kien – An Ha, Dong Thanh – Tan Son Nhat Airport – Ben Thanh – Nguyen Huu Tho - Hiep Phuoc urban area, Long Truong – Hanoi National Highway (Vo Nguyen Giap Street) – Saigon Bridge – Bay Hien intersection – Da Phuoc Depot, Inner Ring Road, Tan Kien – Nguyen Van Linh – Thu Thiem- Thao Dien – Thanh Da- Saigon High-tech Park - Vinhomes Grand Park.

In addition, MAUR is researching and proposing the development of additional metro lines 8, 9, and 10, tram and light rail transit (LRT) systems along the riverside, as well as the urban development model in a concept of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) around metro stations. The planning of large surrounding areas near metro stations aims to maximize urban space utilization and develop integrated transportation infrastructure. After receiving approval from the authorities, MAUR will continue to collaborate with relevant units to implement the next steps and provide detailed information on land use in the subsequent phases.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh