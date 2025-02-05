Ho Chi Minh City active in caring for, supporting residents

The Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City last night held a briefing conference on work of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in districts and Thu Duc City for the first quarter of 2025.

Attendees pose a commemorative photo at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc presided over the conference, with participation of Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep, Standing Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Bach Mai and Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Trung.

In his speech at the conference, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc praised the outstanding achievements in recent times, especially in organizing activities to support people during the 2025 Lunar New Year.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc presided over the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Regarding key tasks, the Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City emphasized that people in residential areas and hamlets would play a role as the subject, the center, the core factor as well as the driving force to carry out all tasks and work goals of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

He also emphasized the need to reduce superficial, ceremonial and scattered activities; focus on building greener, cleaner and more environmentally friendly wards, communes and towns; as well as foster solidarity, compassion and self-governance in residential communities.

Earlier, as reported by Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Trung regarding the achievements of the Front’s work and Tet support efforts, he stated that the activities for the 2025 Lunar New Year (Tet holiday) celebration were practical, thoughtful, safe without wastefulness.

A variety of diverse and rich activities created a joyful and excited atmosphere for the people during the Tet holiday, notably the launch of events and festivals celebrating the 2025 Lunar New Year and the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam in residential areas across Ho Chi Minh City, with the theme "Spring of Solidarity – The Beloved Tet" for the 2025 Lunar New Year, featuring various practical and meaningful activities.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong