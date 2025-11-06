Industrial production maintains strong growth momentum

Vietnam’s industrial production index (IIP) in October was estimated to rise 2.4 percent from the previous month and 10.8 percent year-on-year, according to the National Statistics Office.

For the first ten months of 2025, the national IIP is estimated to have grown 9.2 percent compared with the same period in 2024, when it increased by 8.3 percent. The manufacturing and processing sector — the main growth driver — expanded by 10.5 percent, up from 9.5 percent in the same period last year.

Several key level-II industries posted notable increases in output over the ten months. Specifically, motor vehicle production surged 23.5 percent; rubber and plastic products rose 17.3 percent; apparel production advanced 13.3 percent; leather and related products climbed 11.2 percent; and food processing grew 10.4 percent.

Remarkably, the IIP over the first ten months of 2025 rose in all 34 provinces and cities nationwide.

Output of several major industrial products also recorded significant growth compared with the same period last year. Automobile production jumped 42.2 percent; television manufacturing rose 19.6 percent; rolled steel increased 17.7 percent; both cement and aquafeed production went up 14.6 percent; and casual wear output rose 14.3 percent.

In Ho Chi Minh City alone, the October IIP was estimated to increase 1.5 percent month-on-month and 17.5 percent year-on-year. Cumulatively, the city’s industrial production index grew an estimated 7.5 percent in the first ten months of 2025.

The city’s four key industrial sectors maintained robust momentum, with most outperforming the overall industrial growth rate. Specifically, mechanical engineering grew 18.3 percent year-on-year, one of the highest growth rates and a major contributor to overall expansion. The chemical–rubber–plastic sector rose 13.4 percent; food, foodstuff, and beverage processing increased 8.3 percent; and electronics–information technology climbed 6.5 percent.

