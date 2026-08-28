Solar power price ranges proposed for each province and city

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is seeking comments on a draft circular amending and supplementing several provisions of Circular No. 09, which proposes two options for determining electricity generation price ranges for solar power plants.

Under option 1, solar power price ranges would be determined by socio-economic regions outlined in the national master plan. Option 2 would set separate price ranges for each province and centrally governed city.

For onshore and nearshore wind power, the draft proposes determining price ranges according to socio-economic regions.

Solar power system. Photo for illustration: SGGP/ Dinh Du

Speaking to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP) reporters on morning of August 28, Mr. Tran Quoc Tam, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Renewable Energy Association, expressed support for determining solar power price ranges separately for each province and city.

According to him, the cost of generating one kilowatt-hour of solar power depends largely on solar radiation and investment costs, with land and site clearance expenses accounting for a significant portion. Even within the same socio-economic region, land prices and solar radiation potential vary considerably among localities.

Local price ranges would more accurately reflect power generation costs and facilitate cash-flow calculations, transparent surplus power sales, and rooftop solar development in industrial parks.

By Dinh Du- Translated by Huyen Huong