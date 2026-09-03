Ho Chi Minh City boosts support for businesses to join global supply chains

Ho Chi Minh City is stepping up support for businesses to improve product standards, adopt green practices, build brands and tap new distribution channels, helping Vietnamese consumer goods gain deeper access to global supply chains.

On the afternoon of September 3, the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), in coordination with the Department of Foreign Markets Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, held a seminar titled “Vietnamese Consumer Goods: Adapting and Achieving Global Market Breakthroughs”. The event attracted nearly 200 businesses.

Buyers explore processed food products from Vietnamese businesses at Vietnam International Sourcing 2026. Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung

According to ITPC Deputy Director Tran Phu Lu, Vietnamese goods have significant growth potential as exports continue to expand. Vietnam’s exports reached approximately US$475 billion in 2025, including nearly US$165 billion in technology and electronics. In the first eight months of 2026, exports totaled around US$374 billion, up 21.7 percent year on year. Ho Chi Minh City accounted for about 21 percent of the country’s export turnover.

However, market opportunities are accompanied by increasingly stringent requirements for quality, sustainability and supply-chain capabilities. Ho Chi Minh City aims to achieve average annual export growth of 10 percent-11 percent during 2026-2030 and raise the share of exports to markets covered by free trade agreements (FTAs) to more than 75 percent by 2030. The city is also promoting green production and a circular economy while improving logistics infrastructure to reduce goods circulation costs.

Vietnamese businesses introduce their products to international partners, opening opportunities to participate more deeply in global supply chains. Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung

From a market perspective, Do Quoc Hung, Acting Director of the Department of Foreign Markets Development, said that Vietnamese businesses are facing major changes in tariff policies, technical standards and global production chains. Although they benefit from access to 17 FTA markets, businesses can no longer rely on contract manufacturing. They must increase product value, meet traceability and sustainability requirements, and closely follow consumer trends.

The pressure is evident in requirements set by international buyers. At the seminar, several global corporations shared new standards for suppliers. Transparency in factory data, labor rights, business ethics and environmental protection have become important conditions for establishing long-term supply relationships.

In response to these trends, Mr. Tran Phu Lu said that Ho Chi Minh City would continue supporting businesses in technological innovation and product quality improvement to meet international standards.

The city will also strengthen connections with distribution groups, importers and cross-border e-commerce channels. The goal is not only to expand market access but also to help businesses gradually move beyond contract manufacturing, increase product value and build Vietnamese brands in global markets.

By Minh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong