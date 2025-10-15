Ho Chi Minh City’s industrial production posts positive growth

In the first nine months of 2025, Ho Chi Minh City's industrial production recorded positive growth, with both key and traditional industries posting solid gains.

Mr. Nguyen Van Tri, General Director of Lap Phuc Co., Ltd., said that with the company's specialization in high-tech molds for the automotive industry, 95 percent of its products are exported to the United States. While operations remained on track during the first two quarters of the year, the company has come under increasing pressure following the imposition of reciprocal tariffs by the U.S. government.

To date, the company has managed to maintain over 90 percent of its production capacity, and all company staff and workers continue to enjoy stable employment," Mr. Nguyen Van Tri added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pham Xuan Hong, Chairman of the HCMC Textile and Garment-Embroidery Association, noted that the textile and garment sector recorded a 7.7 percent increase in export turnover over the past nine months compared to the same period last year. Enterprises have continued to ensure stable livelihoods for their workers.

In response to global market fluctuations, many companies have accepted lower profit margins in order to retain orders while actively tapping into markets with which Vietnam has signed free trade agreements.

According to official data, the Industrial Production Index (IIP) in the city recorded a 6.9 percent year-on-year increase over the first nine months of 2025. The primary driver of this growth continued to be the manufacturing and processing sector, which expanded by 10.5 percent.

The IIP of the city’s four key industrial sectors rose by 11.6 percent during the same period, outpacing the overall industrial growth rate by 4.7 percentage points. Notably, the mechanical engineering sector surged by 17.9 percent, the pharmaceutical and chemical sector grew by 13 percent, the food and beverage industry increased by 8 percent, and the electronics manufacturing sector advanced by 6.2 percent.

In addition, the IIP of three traditional industries saw a collective rise of 11.3 percent year-on-year. Garment production posted a robust growth of 18.3 percent, and the textile industry expanded by 10 percent, while the leather and related products sector grew by 4.9 percent.

A recent business sentiment survey conducted by the Ho Chi Minh City Statistics Office indicates growing confidence among industrial enterprises regarding a recovery in the final months of 2025.

Forecast of production and business situation in the 4th quarter of 2025 compared to the 3rd quarter: 42.2 percent of surveyed businesses expect improved business and production conditions, 39.4 percent anticipate stability, while only 18.4 percent foresee greater difficulties.

By type of ownership, 85.4 percent of state-owned enterprises projected a more positive outlook for Q4. Among foreign-invested firms and private domestic companies, the corresponding figures were 80.2 percent and 82.6 percent, respectively.

Seasonal demand fuels optimism for a year-end production surge

One key reason behind the widespread optimism among businesses is the anticipated boost in production during the fourth quarter, which coincides with the peak shopping season both domestically and internationally.

For instance, in the textile and garment sector, the final quarter is traditionally a period of ramped-up production aimed at fulfilling orders in time for the year’s biggest retail season across major export markets.

According to Mr. Pham Xuan Hong, most enterprises have already secured full order books for the fourth quarter. As a result, the industry is well on track to meet the targets set at the beginning of the year.

Similarly, Mr. Nguyen Van Tri noted that the year-end period is always a critical sprint for businesses. He expressed confidence that companies will not only fulfill their annual plans but also achieve growth rates of between 10 percent and 20 percent this year.

The food and beverage sector is also eyeing stronger growth in the final months of the year, as Ho Chi Minh City continues to be regarded as a high-potential consumer market for the industry.

To stimulate year-end consumption, the city’s Department of Industry and Trade plans to roll out several measures, including mobile sales programs and allowing businesses to implement deeper-than-usual promotional discounts.

In the long term, Ho Chi Minh City is set to introduce a range of policies aimed at fostering business development in general, with a particular focus on supporting the growth of the food and beverage industry.

According to Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, the food and beverage sector is considered one of the city’s key industries. As such, the department is implementing targeted support policies to encourage industrial enterprises to invest in modern machinery, adopt new technologies, and pursue in-depth development.

By Thanh Dung – Translated by Kim Khanh