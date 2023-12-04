“Ho Chi Minh City- 100 Interesting Things” announced

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism last night hosted a ceremony to announce “Ho Chi Minh City - 100 interesting things”.

Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung attended the ceremony.

At the traditional house “Biet dong Sai Gon” (Saigon Commando)

Accordingly, there were ten voting categories, comprising Ho Chi Minh City’s tour programs, tourist sites, check-in points, entertainment spots and entertainment programs, tourist accommodations, restaurants and eateries, coffee shops, shopping venues, tourism, culture, sports activities and delicacies.

In each category, there was a list of ten tours, routes and destination products in detail.

Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa grants certificates for representatives of awarded enterprises.

The category of sightseeing tours includes the traditional house “Biet dong Sai Gon” (Saigon Commando), a tour of watching the beautiful sunset on the Saigon River. Regarding interesting tourist sites, there are War Remnants Museum, Thieng Lieng Island Community Tourism Site and so on.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung said that Ho Chi Minh City is a place of generosity, ready for receiving and harmonizing all of the differences to form the unique identity of the city which will contribute to promoting the image of the country and Vietnamese people.

The “Ho Chi Minh City- 100 interesting things” program is a bright spot of the tourism sector during the year-end period of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 which would promote the position and destination image of Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Chairman Nguyen Van Dung also stressed that the program is expected to continue to expand and become a motivation to encourage sectors and travel services of the city to effectively contribute to the socio-economic development of the country's economic hub.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong