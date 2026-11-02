DatVietVAC debuts on HOSE with VND6.1 trillion valuation

DatVietVAC officially listed 111.4 million DVV shares on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) on November 2, becoming the largest listed media and entertainment company in Vietnam by market capitalization.

The gong-ringing ceremony marked the official listing of DatViet VAC Group Holdings' shares on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange this morning (Photo: SGGP).

On November 2, DatViet VAC Group Holdings JSC (DatVietVAC) officially listed 111.4 million DVV shares on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE), with a reference price of VND54,800 per share.

Attending the listing ceremony were Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Deputy Minister Ta Quang Dong of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

At the above price, DatVietVAC's market capitalization reached approximately VND6.106 trillion (US$236.9 million). The company is the largest enterprise by market capitalization in Vietnam's media and entertainment sector on the stock market. During its first trading session, DVV shares were subject to a price fluctuation band of plus or minus 20 percent.

Earlier, DatVietVAC completed its IPO, offering 11.15 million shares, with subscriptions reaching 106.6 percent of the offered volume.

Speaking at the listing ceremony, Chairman Dinh Ba Thanh of DatVietVAC said that becoming a public company and trading on HOSE would place higher demands on the company in terms of corporate governance, information transparency, and responsibility to shareholders.

On the same day, DatVietVAC announced that it would finalize the shareholder list on November 12 for an interim 2026 cash dividend payment at a rate of 25 percent, equivalent to VND2,500 per share. With more than 111.4 million shares outstanding, the company is expected to pay approximately VND278.5 billion in this dividend distribution. The payment date is scheduled for December 18, 2026.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan