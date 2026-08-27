Nasdaq ready to support Vietnam’s capital market following upgrade

Chairwoman of the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC), Vu Thi Chan Phuong, had a working session with Robert H. McCooey Jr. (Bob McCooey), Vice Chairman at Nasdaq in New York on August 26 (local time).

The working session between the State Securities Commission of Vietnam and Nasdaq in New York

The State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) said on the morning of August 27 that, the event is part of a working trip to the United States.

At the meeting with Nasdaq, one of the world’s largest stock exchanges headquartered in New York, SSC Chairwoman Vu Thi Chan Phuong outlined the development of Vietnam’s stock market, particularly reforms to the legal framework, market mechanisms and infrastructure aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency and accessibility for international investors.

Ms. Vu Thi Chan Phuong emphasized that FTSE Russell’s decision to upgrade Vietnam from Frontier Market to Secondary Emerging Market status would create opportunities to attract additional capital inflows and international investors, while also providing impetus for greater interest and participation by U.S. investors in Vietnam’s market.

The SSC Chairwoman also affirmed that Vietnam would continue to improve market quality, diversify financial products, enhance the effectiveness of market management and supervision, and create more favorable conditions for domestic and international investors.

Nasdaq Vice Chairman Bob McCooey spoke highly of the achievements made by Vietnam’s stock market and congratulated Vietnam on its market upgrade. He described Vietnam as a dynamic market with significant potential to attract U.S. and international investors and affirmed that Nasdaq stands ready to continue supporting the SSC in the market’s new phase of development.

The two sides discussed areas of cooperation to strengthen connectivity between the Vietnamese and U.S. capital markets, with a focus on connecting Vietnamese enterprises with financial institutions, investment banks, and international investors.

The Nasdaq Vice Chairman said the exchange was ready to leverage its network and expertise to support business connections, introduce investment opportunities, and help Vietnamese enterprises explore suitable methods of raising capital in international markets.

In September 2023, the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) and Nasdaq signed a Letter of Intent for cooperation in New York, focusing on promoting investment and developing Vietnam’s capital market, strengthening business connectivity, and supporting Vietnamese enterprises in learning about and accessing international capital markets. Since then, the two sides have maintained information exchanges, shared experience, and strengthened cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh