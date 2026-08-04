VN-Index nears 1,780 points as PNJ hits ceiling for second straight session

Vietnam's benchmark VN-Index extended its advance for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, rising 0.82 percent despite weaker trading liquidity, as gains in heavyweight stocks, particularly those in the Vingroup group, drove the market higher.

The index gained 14.39 points to close at 1,777.23, with 175 stocks advancing, 140 declining, and 53 unchanged on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE).

Vingroup's three listed affiliates accounted for nearly all of the index's gain. VHM rose 3.31 percent, VIC 2.35 percent, and VRE 4.76 percent, together contributing about 14 points to the VN-Index's more than 14-point increase.

PNJ also hit its daily ceiling for a second straight session, climbing to VND35,450 per share. Nearly 1.24 million shares were queued at the ceiling price, with no sell orders recorded.

Market breadth remained positive despite the heavy reliance on Vingroup stocks. Real estate shares advanced broadly, with PDR gaining 2.54 percent, NVL 1.9 percent, and TCH 1.23 percent. Meanwhile, KBC, DXG, KHG, BCM, DIG, and NLG inched up by around 1 percent.

Financial stocks delivered a mixed performance, with gainers holding the upper hand. HDB climbed 2.69 percent, STB advanced 3.64 percent, MBB added 1.67 percent, TPB edged up 1.04 percent, LPB gained 1.51 percent, while VIX surged 3.73 percent. In contrast, VCB fell 1.32 percent, and TCB 1 percent. Meanwhile, BID, VIB, ACB, SHB, TCX, and NAB declined by around 1 percent.

Consumer and industrial stocks also performed well. DGW hit its daily limit, while BAF rose 3.27 percent, DPG reached the ceiling, GEX jumped 6.42 percent, VSC soared 4.58 percent, and GEE advanced 3.24 percent.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index rose 2.55 percent to 286.41.

Trading liquidity weakened, with HOSE turnover exceeding VND18.1 trillion, down about VND1.2 trillion from the previous session. Combined turnover on the two main exchanges was nearly VND18.7 trillion.

Foreign investors remained net buyers on HOSE for a fourth consecutive session, with net purchases worth nearly VND918 billion. VHM led foreign buying at more than VND438 billion, followed by VNM at nearly VND284 billion, and MBB at about VND172 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan