Highest temperature in HCMC since start of 2024 recorded on April 9

According to meteorological agencies, today, April 9, intense heat has swept across the Southern region, driving temperatures in Ho Chi Minh City to their peak from the beginning of 2024 to now.

In particular, the temperature recorded at the Stevenson screen in HCMC on April 9 hit 38.4 degrees Celsius, marking a record since the onset of the current heatwave season and the beginning of 2024. However, outdoor thermometers have registered temperatures nearing 45 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on April 9, the Southern region experienced widespread and intense heat. In Bien Hoa (Dong Nai), the temperature soared to 38.3 degrees Celsius, while in Long Khanh (Dong Nai), it reached 38 degrees Celsius, and in Thu Dau Mot (Binh Duong), it peaked at 37.5 degrees Celsius. Additionally, localized intense heat was reported in the Central Highlands region.

On April 10 and 11, the Southern region will continue to endure intense heat, similar to that experienced on April 9, with relative humidity expected to drop even further to around 45-50 percent. Additionally, the Central Highlands region will face localized intense heat, with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, aside from the scorching temperatures, signs of high tide were observed on April 9 along the Eastern coast of the Southern region. The highest water level recorded on April 9 at the Vung Tau hydrological station was 4.01 meters at 2 a.m.

According to forecasts, this high tide event is anticipated to conclude by April 13. High tides occurring in the early morning and afternoon elevate the risk of saltwater intrusion in rivers in the Eastern part of the Southern region.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan

