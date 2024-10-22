High tides, downpours cause erosion, water-logging across Mekong Delta

Various localities across the Mekong Delta region were seriously inundated on October 21 late due to high tides in combination with prolonged spells of intense rain.

As recorded by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, the significant water-logging disrupted normal life and production activities and caused traffic congestion in the Mekong Delta provinces and cities such as Soc Trang, Long An, Tien Giang, Dong Thanh and Can Tho on October 21.



Notably, riverside erosion and subsidence occurred in some roads and embankments in Soc Trang Province, resulting in extremely submerged households and damage to 10 hectares of vegetable crops and aquaculture farms.

The Soc Trong Provincial Department of Transport is collaborating with relevant units in recovery efforts, to review and assess road sections with high risk of landslide, erosion and subsidence.

According to the Meteorological and Hydrology Station of Tien Giang Province, the high tidal wave is anticipated to last for the next few days, with the highest tidal level in 2024, continuing to cause widespread significant flooding.

It is anticipated that the highest water level in the Tien River at My Tho City will reach 1.85-1.95 meters, exceeding alarming level 3 by 0.25- 0.35 meters.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong