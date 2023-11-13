High tide in Mekong Delta rising, exceeding third-stage warning level

This morning, the Southern Regional Hydro-meteorological Station warned that water levels at downstream river stations in the Mekong Delta are rising exceeding the third-stage warning level.

According to weather forecasters, the highest peak water level was today measured at My Thuan station at 1.67m approximately the second-stage warning level while it was 1.81 m at the Can Tho station around the first-stage warning level.

The Southern Region Hydro-Meteorological Center warned in the coming days, that the highest water level at most measuring stations on rivers and canals in the Mekong Delta region will rise rapidly following the high tide period in the early October of the lunar calendar. The peak tide is likely to be seen on November 14 and 16.

At the My Thuan station, the water level can reach 1.85-1.90m, higher than the third-stage warning level of about 0.05-0.10m and it is likely about 1.95m-2.00m in Can Tho station, approximately or about 0.05m lower than the third-stage warning level.

The Ganh Hao station alone may be at approximately or above the third-stage warning level roughly 3 - 0.10m.

Meteorologists also warned about natural disaster risk levels in the downstream areas of the Tien and Hau rivers at level 2.