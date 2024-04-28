High temperature of 45 degrees Celsius forecasted in some areas

Over the next two days, some areas are predicted to experience temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius. After April 30, the Northern region will cool down as the arrival of weak cold fronts brings rain.

People flock to Sam Son Beach (Thanh Hoa Province) to escape heat on April 28.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF), intense heat has begun to intensify across all three regions. This marks the second day of severe heat in Hanoi.

According to temperature data measured at 1 p.m. on April 28 by the NCHMF, 16 weather stations recorded temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius, with Dong Ha (Quang Tri Province) topping the list at 43.2 degrees Celsius.

Locations like Huong Khe (Ha Tinh Province), Dong Hoi, and Ba Don (Quang Binh Province) all recorded temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius. These readings were taken as of 1 p.m. on April 28 and are typically 1-2 degrees Celsius higher than the figures reported in the NCHMF's comprehensive updates released daily at 8 p.m.

According meteorological experts, the intensity of the heatwave on the 27th and 28th of April is "unmatched" compared to the 29th and 30th of April.

Satellite imagery shows the Northern region completely cloudless at 3 p.m. on April 28.

Forecasters predict that in the Central region, temperature measurements will reach up to 45 degrees Celsius (at Stevenson screen). If this situation occurs, it will shatter all temperature records established to date in meteorological history.

However, according to the center, after April 30, there's a chance of weak cold air moving down from the North to Vietnam in the first 1-2 days of May. This cold air mass combined with high temperatures could trigger thunderstorms, with the risk of lightning and hail in the Northern region (similar to what occurred on April 24).

Thanks to the cold air and thunderstorms, Hanoi and the Northern region will experience temporary relief from the heat on May 1 and 2.

In the area spanning from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue, the weak impact of cold air is anticipated to diminish the intensity of the heat in the early days of May, followed by a resurgence of hot weather.

Meanwhile, in the Southern region, from now until May 6, the weather pattern of minimal rainfall and widespread heat will continue. Temperatures are forecasted to peak during the day, reaching between 35 to 38 degrees Celsius or higher.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan