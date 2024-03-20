High-quality one million hectare rice project - key project in Asia

The World Bank highly appreciates one million hectares of the low-carbon and high-quality rice field project of Vietnam and considers the project a key project in the Asian region.

Representatives at the launch of the project

The information was revealed at the conference on a proposal for a project to support technical infrastructure for low-carbon rice in the Mekong Delta to prepare for the government’s initiative of one million hectares of low-carbon and high-quality rice fields yesterday.

At the conference, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam said that the World Bank has agreed to buy carbon credits. Therefore, localities and functional units need to quickly complete the framework for the project's implementation so that the World Bank will soon approve the project.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam requested that localities in the region quickly make a decision to establish a project management board to implement the project of 1 million hectares of high quality rice from the VnSAT management board.

The 5 localities chosen to implement the pilot model in the 1 million hectares of high-quality rice project are typical in 5 lands with different characteristics. Along with that, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will soon issue a production process to implement 180,000 hectares of rice in the VnSAT project (Sustainable Agricultural Transformation Project in Vietnam).

After harvesting rice, a technical unit will specifically evaluate the emission reduction outcomes to pave the way for the expansion of the production area. At the conference, delegates were introduced to the idea of proposing a project to support technical infrastructure for low-carbon rice in the Mekong Delta.

About VND9,000 billion (US$375 million) is the total investment capital for the implementation of the project in the period 2026-2031 as per an initial estimate. In particular, the project will support the low-carbon rice value chain from the initial production stage to processing and marketing with the goal of reaching an area of 500,000 hectares of rice under the project in 12 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta.

By Vinh Tuong - Translated by Anh Quan