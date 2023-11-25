One million hectares of high-quality rice project submitted for PM’s approval

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the 'One million hectares of low-emission high-quality rice in the Mekong Delta' project is being submitted for the Prime Minister's approval.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan chaired a discussion with National Assembly delegations of provinces from the Mekong Delta in Hanoi about solutions to implement the project on sustainable development of 1 million hectares of high-quality rice cultivation with low emissions, associated with green growth in the Mekong Delta until 2030.

Local representatives said they are eagerly waiting to participate in this project.

At the discussion, Dr. Tran Cong Thang, Director of the Institute of Policy and Strategy for Agricultural and Rural Development, said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was assigned by the Prime Minister to work with ministries, agencies, and localities to set up this project and then submit it to the Prime Minister for approval.

Speaking at the seminar, Mr. Phan Hoang Vu, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ca Mau Province and Mr. Le Huu Toan, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Kien Giang Province, as well as representatives of many localities, looked forward to the Prime Minister’s approval.

Mr. Phan Hoang Vu said that the agricultural sector of Ca Mau Province was longing for the start of the long-awaited project. The local sector has reviewed the areas and conditions such as cooperatives and farming processes with the year for early approval of the project so that the locality can promote propaganda and have policies to support farmers and businesses while it is prepared for training farmers how to calculate carbon credits.

Similarly, Mr. Le Huu Toan said that Kien Giang is ready to participate in this project as farmers are aware of production linked to the environment, green growth, and emission reduction which are inevitable trends. Therefore, Ca Mau plans to reorganize production to increase farmers' income when implementing this project.

Speaking at the seminar, Minister Le Minh Hoan announced once the project is approved by the Prime Minister, it will bring fruitful results in terms of economy, environment, society and culture. This is a newer way of rice cultivation.