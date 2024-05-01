High domestic airline tickets hinder tourism industry

Although the domestic tourism market is entering its peak period, high airline tickets are one of the obstacles to boost the sector. Therefore, it is essential to find solutions to promote the national smokeless industry as expected.

In April, Vietnam received 1.55 million turns of international arrivals, up 58.2 percent over the same period last year. In the first four months of the year, the number hit 6.2 million turns, posting a year on year increase of 68.3 percent and a 3.9 percent increase over the pre-Covid pandemic period. These nubmers show the recovery and good development of the Vietnamese tourism market.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the Republic of Korea maintained the largest tourist market of Vietnam with 1.6 million arrivals, accounting for 25.8 percent followed by China with 1.25 million of turns, Taiwan (China), the United States and so on.

Currently, Asia is still the largest source of visitors to Vietnam with a surge of 77.2 percent over the same period of 2023.

Of which, the markets of Northeast Asia, comprising China with a surge of 394.9 percent, the Republic of Korea and Japan with an increase of 49.6 percent and 47.2 percent, respectively were the main driving force for the domestic growth rate.

Besides, thanks to breakthrough visa policies, tourists from the European market have continued to strongly grow.

The Vietnamese tourism sector is entering its peak season with big local festivals attracting numerous travelers during the summer comprising Ha Long Carnaval Festival in Quang Ninh Province, Sam Son in Thanh Hoa Province, Red Phoenix Flower Festival in Hai Phong City and so on.

Additionally, the Government’s decision to allow workers to have five days off for the National Reunification Day and May Day holiday created good conditions for travel makers.

However, as domestic airline tickets are high, travel agencies have been concerned about waiting for customers to book tours.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong