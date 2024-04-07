Culture/art

Cine Park opens in Thu Duc City’s riverside park

SGGPO

The Cine Park will open at the park along the Saigon River on the side of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc City on April 7.

hiff-7-4-7606-5842.jpg.jpg
Outdoor screenings at Cine Park

The event is one of the activities of the HCMC International Film Festival 2024 which opened in the city on the evening of April 6.

A series of activities will be held in the park, including art performances, exchanges and workshops between artists and audiences, outddor screenings, Project Market, Content Expo, Vietscript Lab, and others.

On the same day, a conference themed “HCMC cinema: Vision and development strategy” was previously organized with the participation of experts who discussed macro issues related to policy development and cultural diplomacy through cinema, practical issues in cooperation, and film production.

hiff-7-4-1-6777.jpg.jpg
More than 20 Vietnamese and foreign movies are presented to film lovers.

In addition, more than 20 Vietnamese and foreign movies, including Ao Lua Ha Dong (The White Silk Dress), Song Lang (The Tap Box), Rom, Chuyen di cuoi cung cua chi Phung (Madam Phung's Last Journey), Cu va chim se se (Owl and the sparrow), Scandal, Mua len trau (Buffalo boy), Broker, Cobweb, Le Petit Nicolas, Tenement, Autumn, City of Wind, Fire on the water, It's Okay, Godzilla & Kong, The Admiral: Roaring Currents, Bolero have been presented to film lovers, including Galaxy Nguyen Du, Galaxy Sala, BHD Star Thao Dien, Lotte Nowzone, CGV Pear plaza, Lotte Gold View and HCMC Opera House on the day.

By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

