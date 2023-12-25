HIFF 2024, DANAFF II film festivals announce competitive categories

The organization board of the HCMC International Film Festival 2024 (HIFF 2024) just announced the first awards categories.

Design of the opening ceremony of HIFF 2024

Accordingly, the competition categories include “Southeast Asia Film” for contestants from the Southeast Asia region, “First of Second Film” in the fields of short films, documentaries and animated films, and “Short Film” for filmmakers throughout the country.

The non-competition program (film gala) includes various categories, such as the opening and closing movies, Directorial Symphony (Director in Focus), Artistry Trilogy (Actor in the Spotlight ), Cinematic Crossroads, World Canvas (World Cine and Asia Today), Vietnam Panorama, HCMC on Screen.

Long-featured films can be submitted from now until January 15, 2024, while short films must be sent to the organization until February 2, 2024.

The HCMC International Film Festival 2024 will be organized for the first time on April 6- 13, 2024.

There will be a wide range of sideline activities with the participation of international artists and visitors, including a gala film screening; training courses conducted by directors, actors, producers, and experts who have a lot of experience in the movie industry; music and fashion performances; a food fair; a film industry exhibition introducing the history and development of the movie industry of HCMC, Vietnam and the world, famous producers, directors, and movie stars in Nguyen Hue Walking Street; seminars on the importance of funding for film development, film center, film commission and other issues of the movie industry of the world, Vietnam, and HCMC.

HIFF 2024 will be a bridge to connect filmmakers, actors, and audiences at home and abroad to exchange and seek cooperation opportunities. The event is expected to be a chance to introduce Vietnamese high-quality and creative pictures, affirming the position and prestige of Vietnamese cinema in general and HCMC on the map of world cinema.

HIFF 2024 is also one of the activities of HCMC’s strategic programs developing the film industry, improving the quality and reputation of the city’s movie area, and promoting images, culture, and tourism of the southern metropolis to international friends as an attractive destination for investment, developing HCMC into a film city to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

In related news, the 2nd Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF II) 2024 themed “Bridging Asia” has been kicked off.

DANAFF II – 2024 scheduled to be held from July 2-6 is organized by the Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA) in coordination with Da Nang City People’s Committee as well as other relevant agencies.

As planned, DANAFF II will include Asian and Vietnamese film competition categories with valuable prizes; Today’s Vietnamese Cinema program with selected and newly-produced Vietnam films; the Da Nang Selected Film Program; a program focusing on Vietnamese Cinema; interdiction of movies made by famous international guests; international conferences and seminars; exchanges between artists and audiences; a workshop titled ‘Nurturing talent’; organization of visits to heritages, natural landscapes, and filming locations.

In particular, for the first time in Vietnam, the organization board of DANAFF II will award the Cinema Achievement Award to an excellent filmmaker who has made many outstanding contributions to the cinema.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh