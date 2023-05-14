“Mrs. Nu’s family” wins top prizes at DANAFF 2023

The movie Nha ba Nu (Mrs. Nu’s Family) directed by Tran Thanh was honored with the highest awards at the first Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF) 2023 which ended at Trung Vuong Theater in the central coast city of Da Nang on May 13.

The film won the Best Picture award while actor Tran Thanh received the title of “Best Director” in the category of “Vietnamese Film Award”.

The movie, “Dem toi ruc ro” (The Brilliant Night) by American filmmaker-director living in Vietnam Aaron Toronto scooped four prizes, including Special Jury Prize, Best Screenplay, Best Actor going to Huynh Kien An, Best Actress belonging to Nha Uyen.

In the category of the Asian Film Award, a documentary film titled Nhung Dua Tre Trong Suong (Children of the Mist) by director Ha Le Diem won the Best Film prize.

The film “World War III” bagged the Special Jury Prize and the Best Actor that went to Mohsen Tanabandeh.

The organization board also offered awards, including Best Director to Kavich Neang for the movie “White Building”, Best Actress to Juliet Bao Ngoc Doling in the film “Glorious Ashes”, Best Screenplay to Saim Sadiq and Maggie Briggs for the picture “Joyland” and NETPAC Prize to “Memento Mori: Earth”.

The 2023 Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF) opened at Trung Vuong Theater in the central coastal city of Da Nang on May 9. This year’s event attracted 36 movies, including 26 Vietnamese films and 10 pictures of countries in the Asia-Pacific region.