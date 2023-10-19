“Gold Star” Award to be highest prize at HIFF 2024

The Gold Star Award is the highest prize that will be offered to the “Best Film” at the first HCMC International Film Festival 2024, according to the award categories announced by the organization board.

Under a project No.5166/KH-UBND on organizing the first HCMC International Film Festival 2024 signed by Vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc on October 18, the winner of the “Best Film” award will receive a cash prize of VND120 million (US$5,000), Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy said.

The organization board will also award titles, including “Best Director”, “Best Actor/ Actress”, “Bes Short Featured Film”, and others.

The entries will be judged based on criteria including Forms of Storytelling in Film, acting skills, uniqueness, cinematic techniques, and film technologies by a jury with 9-11 members, including 4-5 international judges.

Entries in the short film and Project Market categories will be selected by a jury with 5-7 members, including 2-3 international judges.

The HCMC International Film Festival 2024 will be organized for the first time on April 6- 13 in the next year featuring a wide range of attractive and diversified activities with the participation of international artists and visitors, including a gala film screening; training courses conducted by directors, actors, producers and experts who have a lot of experience in the movie industry; music and fashion performances; a food fair; a film industry exhibition introducing the history and development of the movie industry of HCMC, Vietnam and the world, famous producers, directors, and movie stars in Nguyen Hue Walking Street; seminars on the importance of funding for film development, film center, film commission and other issues of the movie industry of the world, Vietnam, and HCMC.

The opening ceremony will be held at an area in the city center connecting iconic buildings of the municipal Opera House, Lam Son Park, President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park and Nguyen Hue Walking Street on April 6, 2024. The closing ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 13.

The HCMC International Film Festival (HIFF) 2024 was previously presented at the Vietnam Night in the Busan International Film Festival 2023 in Busan, Korea on October 9.

HIFF 2024 is one of the activities of HCMC’s strategic programs developing the film industry, improving the quality and reputation of the city’s movie area, and promoting images, culture, and tourism of the southern metropolis to international friends as an attractive destination for investment, developing HCMC into a film city to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

The film fest will be a bridge to connect filmmakers, actors, and audiences at home and abroad to exchange and seek cooperation opportunities. The event is expected to be a chance to introduce Vietnamese high-quality and creative pictures, affirming the position and prestige of Vietnamese cinema in general and HCMC on the map of world cinema.

HIFF is accompanied by the Vietnam Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, HCMC Cinema Association, HCMC Television, HCMC Music Center, Vietnam Festival Joint Stock Company (Vietfest), and local and foreign experts.