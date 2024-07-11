Heavy rain turns many streets in Mekong Delta into rivers

Heavy rains early this morning have caused severe flooding in many urban areas in the Mekong Delta region disrupting the lives of thousands of residents.

Many motorbikes and cars stall in flooded streets



One of the hardest-hit areas is Rach Gia District in Kien Giang with many streets submerged in water up to half a meter deep. The worst-affected streets include Lac Hong, Nguyen Trung Truc, Dong Da, and Tran Phu. As of 8:00 a.m., these streets were still heavily flooded, causing many motorbikes and cars to stall. Drivers had to push their vehicles or call for repairers.

In many places, even though people had used sandbags or plastic sheets to block their doorsteps, water still seeped in, damaging their belongings. Many shops were forced to close due to the flooding.

Resident Nguyen Anh Khoa in Vinh Lac Ward of Rach Gia City said that the heavy and prolonged rains had resulted in most of many deeply flooded streets. Fearing flooded main roads, he found his way into the small streets and alleys, but they were still inundated. As a result, his car stalled after going through deep water roads. He arrived at work 30 minutes late.

In response to the flooding, the Rach Gia City People's Committee has instructed relevant agencies to inspect infrastructure damage caused by the heavy rains. The city is also working to remove debris and clear culverts to allow water to drain quickly and help residents resume their normal lives.

According to the Kien Giang Meteorological and Hydro-meteorological Station, the heavy rains were caused by the southern edge of a tropical convergence zone passing through the northern region, combined with strong southwest winds. As a result, cloudy skies with rain and thunderstorms are expected in the seas off Kien Giang in the early morning and late afternoon of July 11. Owners of fishing boats were advised to take caution to ensure safety.

Heavy rains this morning also caused flooding on some central streets in Ninh Kieu District of Can Tho City, Binh Minh Town of Vinh Long Province, and other areas. Traffic jams also occurred in many places due to the rains coinciding with the morning rush hour (from 8 to 9 a.m.), when many people were commuting to work.

By Thanh Nhon - Translated by Anh Quan