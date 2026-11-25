Heavy rain brought by an intensified cold air mass affected southern Quang Tri Province and Hue City from the night of November 24 through the afternoon of November 25, triggering landslides and raising warnings of widespread flooding.

A landslide blocked traffic on National Highway 49 in A Luoi 5 Commune, Hue City.

A landslide damaged the uphill slope along National Highway 49 in A Luoi 5 Commune, Hue City, blocking traffic after a large volume of soil and rocks cascaded from the mountainside onto the road on the afternoon of November 25.

Authorities were working urgently to clear the debris and restore traffic on the highway, which connects central Hue with the city's western mountainous communes.

Heavy rain triggered a landslide on National Highway 15D in La Lay Commune, Quang Tri Province.

In Quang Tri Province, officials had largely cleared a landslide on National Highway 15D in La Lay Commune by Wednesday afternoon. Prolonged rainfall had caused soil and rocks to spill from a hillside onto the road, disrupting traffic.

Earlier in the day, La Lay authorities warned that the affected section remained vulnerable to further landslides, particularly where soil and debris on the mountainside had not stabilized. Residents and motorists were urged to stay away from the danger zone and follow instructions from emergency personnel.

Flood levels on the Huong and Bo rivers in Hue exceeded the first-level warning threshold on November 25. The city's hydrometeorological agency forecast 100-220 millimeters of rain from November 25-27, with localized totals exceeding 300 millimeters. Rain could persist through the end of the month. To manage rising water levels, Huong Dien Hydropower Reservoir increased its discharge from 220 to 700 cubic meters per second under orders from Hue's civil defense authorities. Ta Trach Reservoir was also releasing water downstream at 380-480 cubic meters per second.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that another widespread rain event could affect Hue and Da Nang, eastern areas of Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, and Khanh Hoa provinces from the evening of November 27 through the morning of November 30.

Rainfall during the period could total 200-400 millimeters, with some areas receiving more than 600 millimeters. The heaviest precipitation is expected in southern Hue, Da Nang, and eastern areas of Quang Ngai and Gia Lai.

Heavy rain from the night of November 9 through November 10 caused localized flooding on the Ho Chi Minh Highway in A Luoi 2 Commune, Hue City.

For the evening of November 25 through the morning of November 26, forecasters expected 50-100 millimeters of rain from Hue to eastern Quang Ngai, with isolated totals above 170 millimeters. Rain was expected to ease from midday Thursday, before intensifying again later in the week.

Authorities also issued flood warnings for rivers from Hue to Quang Ngai, supporting coordinated reservoir operations in the Huong, Vu Gia-Thu Bon, and Tra Khuc river basins. Flash floods, landslides, and land subsidence were also possible in Lai Chau, Dien Bien, and Hue.

High tides threaten southern coastal areas Meanwhile, water levels along the southern coast were expected to continue rising. At Vung Tau Station in Ho Chi Minh City, the tide reached 4.14 meters at 12:15 a.m. on November 25. Peak levels were forecast at 4.15-4.2 meters through November 26, potentially reaching 4.2-4.25 meters over the following 24-48 hours. Authorities urged caution around ports and beaches, particularly during outgoing tides, when strong currents can pull swimmers and vessels offshore.

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By Van Thang, Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan