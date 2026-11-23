Central Vietnam is bracing for two rounds of heavy rain from November 24 to 30, with some areas forecast to receive more than 500 millimeters, raising the risk of flooding, flash floods, and landslides.

Huong Dien hydropower reservoir has been releasing water since November 17 in preparation for the incoming floods.

At a meeting on November 23 to assess the potential impact of the approaching downpours, Mr. Mai Van Khiem, Deputy Director of the Meteorology and Hydrology Agency, said the region could face two major rainfall episodes over the coming week.

The first is expected from November 24 to 26, driven by a moderate to strong cold air mass. Rain is forecast to begin intensifying on the evening of November 24, particularly across areas from Hue City to eastern Quang Ngai Province.

Rainfall in these areas is expected to range from 20 to 50 millimeters, with isolated totals exceeding 80 millimeters. Some locations could experience rainfall of more than 80 millimeters within three hours, increasing the risk of localized flooding.

The heaviest precipitation during the first episode is forecast for November 25, according to Mr. Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

From the evening of November 24 through the night of November 25, cumulative rainfall between Hue City and eastern Quang Ngai is expected to reach 80 to 180 millimeters, with some locations exceeding 250 millimeters. Parts of Hue City and Da Nang could receive more than 100 millimeters.

Mr. Hoang Phuc Lam (right), Deputy Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, discusses the approaching heavy rain and flooding. (Photo: Meteorology and Hydrology Agency)

The windward slopes of Ngang Pass and Hai Van Pass are particularly vulnerable to intense rainfall, with the heaviest downpours likely south of Hue and north of Da Nang.

A second, potentially more severe, rainfall episode is forecast from November 27 to 30. It will result from the combined effects of strengthening cold air, a tropical convergence zone, and easterly wind disturbances. Rain is expected to peak from the night of November 27 through the morning of November 29 before gradually easing.

The affected areas could include Hue, Da Nang, eastern Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, and eastern Dak Lak. Rainfall from Hue to eastern Da Nang is forecast to reach 200 to 300 millimeters, with isolated totals exceeding 500 millimeters.

Authorities also warned of a possible river flood event from Quang Tri to Dak Lak between November 25 and 30. Water levels on several rivers could reach alert levels 2 or 3, while some could exceed those thresholds.

Although current forecasts do not indicate rainfall as extreme as during past historic floods, Mr. Mai Van Khiem cautioned that weather predictions remain uncertain and actual conditions could exceed projections.

He said the approaching event could pose greater disaster risks than the flooding over the past two weeks, as heavier rainfall is expected while river levels and reservoir storage remain high.

Local authorities have been urged to prepare emergency response measures, particularly in areas vulnerable to inundation, flash floods, and landslides.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan