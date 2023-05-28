Heavy rain drowns many roads in Ho Chi Minh City

Heavy rainfall lashed the southern metropolis on Saturday leading to severe waterlogging in several parts of roads including Tran Hung Dao in District 5, Nguyen Duy Trinh, Quoc Huong in Thu Duc City, the National Highway 50 in Binh Chanh District.

Heavy rain and strong winds also uprooted a tree with a root diameter of about 50cm in front of the house at 164 Nguyen Bieu in District 5, disrupting roads and damaging a motorbike.

According to the Southern Regional Hydro-meteorological Station, from May 27 to May 29, the South has seen showers on a large scale partially with moderate rain and thunderstorms. Rainfall of 60-120mm has been recorded in some places or over 150mm in other places.

During the day, rain battered many provinces and cities such as Ka Tum in the Southern Province of Tay Ninh with a precipitation of 104mm; Duc Hoa in the Mekong Delta Province of Long An with 80mm; Giong Tom of the Mekong Delta Province of Ben Tre 72mm; Tra On in the Mekong Delta Province of Vinh Long 61mm; Ben Gia of Mekong Delta Province of Tra Vinh 97mm; Bac Lieu 58mm; Kien Giang 64mm; Soc Trang 87mm.