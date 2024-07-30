Heavy rain causes flooding, Hanoi evacuates residents

Authorities in Hanoi have evacuated members of 700 families from their homes in flooded areas as heavy rain caused massive flooding in districts of the capital city of Vietnam.

Hanoi Party Secretary Bui Thi Minh Hoai and Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh check flooding prevention

The weather in Hanoi and many northern provinces has worsened; the weather agency continuously issued warnings about the risk of flash floods, landslides, and rising river water levels in provinces such as Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang, Yen Bai, and Son La.

Experts from the National Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting Center have issued alerts, stating that the afternoon and evening rains on July 29 are just the beginning of a three-day prolonged rainfall.

According to reports from SGGP newspaper in Hanoi, some suburban areas have experienced flooding and localized traffic congestion due to the heavy rain on July 29. Notably affected areas include those near Aeon Mall Long Bien, the Co Linh road leading to Thanh Tri Bridge in Long Bien district, and the Ho Tung Mau - My Dinh area in Nam Tu Liem District.

Additionally, certain tunnels and sections of the Thang Long Boulevard remained submerged. As of yesterday afternoon, villages in the outskirts, approximately 20-30 km from Hanoi such as Ben Voi hamlet in Can Huu Commune of Quoc Oai District, and some hamlets in Nam Phuong Tien and Tan Tien Communes in Chuong My District are still inundated.

The Meteorological and Hydrological Station for the Red River Delta and Northern Midlands indicated that water levels in the Bui and Tich rivers, flowing through districts like Chuong My, My Duc, Thach That, and Quoc Oai, have at times exceeded the third-stage warning level.

Hanoi Party Secretary Bui Thi Minh Hoai and Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh yesterday afternoon inspected flood prevention efforts at the Bui River embankment in Tan Tien Commune and other flooded areas in Chuong My District.

According to reports, more than 700 households are still in flood-affected regions. Hanoi Party Secretary Bui Thi Minh Hoai directed the urgent relocation of trapped families to ensure safety and social well-being. Furthermore, she urged local authorities to monitor the safety of the Bui River embankment and Chuong My district by sending officers to work around the clock.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan